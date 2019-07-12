Dr. Jagruti Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jagruti Patel, MD
Overview of Dr. Jagruti Patel, MD
Dr. Jagruti Patel, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Beverly, MA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Addison Gilbert Hospital and Beverly Hospital.
Dr. Patel works at
Dr. Patel's Office Locations
-
1
Premier Plastic Surgery of New England75 Herrick St Ste 105, Beverly, MA 01915 Directions (978) 927-6556
Hospital Affiliations
- Addison Gilbert Hospital
- Beverly Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Fallon Community Health Plan
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Medicare
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Network Health
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Patel?
Dr. Patel and Staff members are the best! This was my first visit to the practice and I must say that I was beyond impressed with the exceptional care that I received from the moment that I walked in the door. Dr. Patel's encyclopedic medical knowledge and caring mannerism is a higher standard of care, I hope that her model of care and expertise is the future of Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery.
About Dr. Jagruti Patel, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English, Gujarati
- 1770537151
Education & Certifications
- Rhode Island Hospital
- Boston University School Of Medicine
- Mount Holyoke College
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel works at
Dr. Patel speaks Gujarati.
71 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.