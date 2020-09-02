Overview of Dr. Jahan Imani, MD

Dr. Jahan Imani, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Ogden, UT. They graduated from American University - Caribbean British West Indies and is affiliated with Ogden Regional Medical Center and Mckay Dee Hospital.



Dr. Imani works at Intermountain Neurology Clinic in Ogden, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine, Vitamin B Deficiency and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.