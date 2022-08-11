Overview

Dr. Jahanbakhsh Naghshin, MD is a Pulmonologist in Reston, VA. They graduated from Isfahan University Of Medical Science and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center, Inova Loudoun Hospital and UVA Haymarket Medical Center.



Dr. Naghshin works at Pulmonary and Critical Care Associates 1 in Reston, VA with other offices in Leesburg, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.