Dr. Jahandar Saleh, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jahandar Saleh, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Northridge, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University School of Medicine|Ross University, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with West Hills Hospital & Medical Center and Northridge Hospital Medical Center.
Mehrdad Kevin Ariani MD Inc.18350 Roscoe Blvd Ste 400, Northridge, CA 91325 Directions (818) 877-7164SaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- West Hills Hospital & Medical Center
- Northridge Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Saleh implanted my pacemaker. Until the day before surgery, we’d never met. I was amazed at how often he stopped in my room before and following surgery. What I can say at this point is that I’m glad he was on call the day my situation became emergent.
- Cardiology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Persian
- 1861526451
- Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons Stamford Hospital|Columbia University/Stamford H
- Ross University School of Medicine|Ross University, School Of Medicine
