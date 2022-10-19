Overview of Dr. John Ashgar, MD

Dr. John Ashgar, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from St. George's University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Holy Cross Hospital, Jupiter Medical Center and St. Mary's Medical Center.



Dr. Ashgar works at Cantor Spine Institute in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Spine Deformities along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.