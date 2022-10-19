Dr. John Ashgar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ashgar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Ashgar, MD
Overview of Dr. John Ashgar, MD
Dr. John Ashgar, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from St. George's University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Holy Cross Hospital, Jupiter Medical Center and St. Mary's Medical Center.
The Paley Orthopedic & Spine Institute3000 BAYVIEW DR, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33306 Directions (954) 567-1332Thursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Cross Hospital
- Jupiter Medical Center
- St. Mary's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medicare
Ratings & Reviews
At age 79 Dr. Asghar did a 10 hr.surgery on me correcting Flat Back. I was bent forward from the waist and unable to walk. Very few Dr.s do this difficult operation. I am now perfectly straight and without any pain. I was up and walking 2 days after the operation and with very little pain. Dr. Asghar gave me back my life and I am forever grateful !! Gene Suttin
About Dr. John Ashgar, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1154448975
Education & Certifications
- Cooper Hosp Univ Med Ctr UMDNJ
- UMDNJ - University Hospital
- St. George's University School of Medicine
- University of Southern CA
Dr. Ashgar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ashgar accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ashgar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ashgar has seen patients for Spine Deformities, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ashgar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Ashgar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ashgar.
