Dr. Jahangir Mahmoudi, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jahangir Mahmoudi, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Yuba City, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Fac Med Tabriz and is affiliated with Adventist Health And Rideout, Glenn Medical Center and Oroville Hospital.
Jahangir Mahmoudi M.d.inc1290 Lincoln Rd Ste 2, Yuba City, CA 95991 Directions (530) 674-7655
- Adventist Health And Rideout
- Glenn Medical Center
- Oroville Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
My mother is Dr. Mahmoudi's patient. She doesn't know English, so she asked me to write a review and let others know he is very knowledgeable, competent, and caring.
- 55 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- U Tex-Md Anderson Hosp-Tumo
- Kaiser Fdn Hosp
- Pahlavi Hosp
- Fac Med Tabriz
Dr. Mahmoudi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mahmoudi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mahmoudi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mahmoudi speaks Arabic and Spanish.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Mahmoudi. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mahmoudi.
