Dr. Jahangir Maleki, MD

Pain Medicine
3.4 (10)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jahangir Maleki, MD

Dr. Jahangir Maleki, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They completed their residency with Allegheny University Hosps

Dr. Maleki works at Cleveland Clinic Main Campus in Cleveland, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Headache, Chronic Pain and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Maleki's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Center for Behavioral Health
    9500 Euclid Ave Ste R, Cleveland, OH 44195 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (833) 989-2044
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cleveland Clinic

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Headache
Chronic Pain
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Headache
Chronic Pain
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beacon Health Strategies
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Carecentrix Health Plan
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Frontpath Health Coalition
    • Global Excel Insurance
    • HealthLink
    • HealthSmart
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Ohio Health Choice
    • Paramount
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Quality Health Management (QHM)
    • Sparrow Physicians Health Network
    • SummaCare
    • The Health Plan of the Upper Ohio Valley
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Today's Options
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC
    • USA Managed Care Organization
    • Vantage Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Dec 18, 2020
    Dr. Maleki introduced me to a more holistic thinking for my weight and health management. All aspects of my well being play into the completely healthy body. Let me explain one aspect using a chess game metaphor. Today I had a small bowl of cherry tomatoes for lunch. Each piece was eaten very slowly, savoring the rush of flavors with each bite. This is part of a preparation to eat differently than before. In Chess, certain positions arising from the opening are a delight to examine; they are delicious. One does not arrive at such positions randomly but through a great deal of preparation.
    Jeffery Buchman — Dec 18, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Jahangir Maleki, MD
    About Dr. Jahangir Maleki, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English, German
    NPI Number
    • 1326097916
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Allegheny University Hosps
    Residency
    • Neurology
