Overview of Dr. Jahangir Maleki, MD
Dr. Jahangir Maleki, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They completed their residency with Allegheny University Hosps
Dr. Maleki works at
Dr. Maleki's Office Locations
Center for Behavioral Health9500 Euclid Ave Ste R, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (833) 989-2044Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Maleki introduced me to a more holistic thinking for my weight and health management. All aspects of my well being play into the completely healthy body. Let me explain one aspect using a chess game metaphor. Today I had a small bowl of cherry tomatoes for lunch. Each piece was eaten very slowly, savoring the rush of flavors with each bite. This is part of a preparation to eat differently than before. In Chess, certain positions arising from the opening are a delight to examine; they are delicious. One does not arrive at such positions randomly but through a great deal of preparation.
About Dr. Jahangir Maleki, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English, German
- 1326097916
Education & Certifications
- Allegheny University Hosps
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Maleki has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maleki accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Maleki has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Maleki has seen patients for Headache, Chronic Pain and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Maleki on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Maleki speaks German.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Maleki. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maleki.
