Overview of Dr. Jahannaz Dastgir, DO

Dr. Jahannaz Dastgir, DO is a Neuromuscular Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neuromuscular Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Neuromuscular Medicine. They graduated from Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med|Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.



Dr. Dastgir works at CUIMC/Harkness Pavilion in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.