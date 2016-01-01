Dr. Jahannaz Dastgir, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dastgir is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jahannaz Dastgir, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jahannaz Dastgir, DO is a Neuromuscular Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neuromuscular Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Neuromuscular Medicine. They graduated from Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med|Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
CUIMC/Harkness Pavilion180 Fort Washington Avenue, New York, NY 10032 Directions
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care of Delaware
- Coventry Health Care of Virginia
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Neuromuscular Medicine
- 19 years of experience
- English
- Brigham and Women S Hospital|Brigham and Women's Hospital
- Boston Children S Hospital|Boston Children's Hospital|Connecticut Children S Medical Center|Connecticut Children's Medical Center
- Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med|Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Neuromuscular Medicine
Dr. Dastgir has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dastgir accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dastgir has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Dastgir. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dastgir.
