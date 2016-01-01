See All Neurologists in New York, NY
Dr. Jahannaz Dastgir, DO

Neuromuscular Medicine
3.5 (2)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jahannaz Dastgir, DO

Dr. Jahannaz Dastgir, DO is a Neuromuscular Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neuromuscular Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Neuromuscular Medicine. They graduated from Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med|Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.

Dr. Dastgir works at CUIMC/Harkness Pavilion in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Dr. Dastgir's Office Locations

  1. 1
    CUIMC/Harkness Pavilion
    180 Fort Washington Avenue, New York, NY 10032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Tremor
ImPACT Testing
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery
Tremor
ImPACT Testing
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery

Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Acrocephalosyndactyly Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Febrile Convulsion Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Leukodystrophy Chevron Icon
Lipidoses (incl. Gaucher Disease) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Rathke's Cleft Cyst Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care of Delaware
    • Coventry Health Care of Virginia
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Jahannaz Dastgir, DO

    Specialties
    • Neuromuscular Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1003005745
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Brigham and Women S Hospital|Brigham and Women's Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Boston Children S Hospital|Boston Children's Hospital|Connecticut Children S Medical Center|Connecticut Children's Medical Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med|Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neuromuscular Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jahannaz Dastgir, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dastgir is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dastgir has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dastgir has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dastgir works at CUIMC/Harkness Pavilion in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Dastgir’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Dastgir. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dastgir.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dastgir, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dastgir appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

