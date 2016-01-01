Dr. Jahanshah Seraji-Bozorgzad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Seraji-Bozorgzad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jahanshah Seraji-Bozorgzad, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jahanshah Seraji-Bozorgzad, MD
Dr. Jahanshah Seraji-Bozorgzad, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lynbrook, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center and Mount Sinai South Nassau.
Dr. Seraji-Bozorgzad works at
Dr. Seraji-Bozorgzad's Office Locations
-
1
Gentle Care Ob.gyn. PC130 Merrick Rd, Lynbrook, NY 11563 Directions (516) 596-7600Monday8:30am - 7:00pmTuesday8:30am - 7:00pmWednesday8:30am - 7:00pmThursday8:30am - 7:00pmFriday8:30am - 7:00pmSaturday9:00am - 1:00pm
-
2
Franklin Medical Center Psychiatric Unit900 Franklin Ave, Valley Stream, NY 11580 Directions (844) 727-5795
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Medical Center
- Mount Sinai South Nassau
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- 1199SEIU
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Health Republic Insurance
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Seraji-Bozorgzad?
About Dr. Jahanshah Seraji-Bozorgzad, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Arabic, Persian and Persian
- 1053344481
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Seraji-Bozorgzad has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Seraji-Bozorgzad accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Seraji-Bozorgzad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Seraji-Bozorgzad works at
Dr. Seraji-Bozorgzad has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Yeast Infections, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Seraji-Bozorgzad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Seraji-Bozorgzad speaks Arabic, Persian and Persian.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Seraji-Bozorgzad. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seraji-Bozorgzad.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Seraji-Bozorgzad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Seraji-Bozorgzad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.