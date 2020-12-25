Dr. Jahansouz Shokri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shokri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jahansouz Shokri, MD
Overview of Dr. Jahansouz Shokri, MD
Dr. Jahansouz Shokri, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Watertown, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Timisoara Med Sch and is affiliated with Mount Auburn Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.
Dr. Shokri's Office Locations
Atriushealth485 Arsenal St, Watertown, MA 02472 Directions (617) 972-5100
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Auburn Hospital
- The Miriam Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
I was surprised to read the negative reviews as I had a very positive experience being seen by Dr. Shokri. I found him knowledgeable, considerate, and warm. He gave me a great deal of time and went to pains to explain the reasons for his prognosis and for his recommendations. I felt he was genuinely concerned about me as a patient.
About Dr. Jahansouz Shokri, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 30 years of experience
- English, Persian
Education & Certifications
- St Louis U/Va Med Ctr
- Forest Park Hosp
- Timisoara Med Sch
- Internal Medicine
