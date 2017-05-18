Overview of Dr. Jahanya Makipour, MD

Dr. Jahanya Makipour, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Midwest City, OK. They specialize in General Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital - Midwest.



Dr. Makipour works at SSM Health Midwest in Midwest City, OK with other offices in Seminole, OK and Muskogee, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Incisional Hernia, Gallstones and Cholecystitis and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.