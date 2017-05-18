Dr. Makipour has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jahanya Makipour, MD
Overview of Dr. Jahanya Makipour, MD
Dr. Jahanya Makipour, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Midwest City, OK. They specialize in General Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital - Midwest.
Dr. Makipour's Office Locations
SSM Health Midwest9020 E Reno Ave Fl 2, Midwest City, OK 73130 Directions (405) 732-7715
Alliancehealth Seminole2401 W Wrangler Blvd, Seminole, OK 74868 Directions (580) 272-0715
Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee Inc300 Rockefeller Dr, Muskogee, OK 74401 Directions (918) 686-8040
Hospital Affiliations
- SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital - Midwest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had a great experience with Dr. Makipour. I needed emergency surgery for a hole in my stomach. I thought I was going to die, but Dr. Makipour really put me at ease and 2 days later I was at home as if nothing had happened. Thank you for saving my life!
About Dr. Jahanya Makipour, MD
- General Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1063618650
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- General Surgery
Dr. Makipour has seen patients for Incisional Hernia, Gallstones and Cholecystitis and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Makipour on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Makipour. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Makipour.
