Dr. Jahnavi Koppala, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jahnavi Koppala, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy and Chi Health Lakeside.
Dr. Koppala works at
Locations
CHI Health7710 Mercy Rd Ste 2000, Omaha, NE 68124 Directions (402) 717-9800Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy
- Chi Health Lakeside
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jahnavi Koppala, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1225292998
Education & Certifications
- KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Koppala accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Koppala has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Koppala has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koppala.
