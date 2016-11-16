Dr. Jahnavi Naik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Naik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jahnavi Naik, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jahnavi Naik, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New York, NY.
Dr. Naik works at
Locations
-
1
Gynecologic Cancer Services At Mount Sinai-union Square10 Union Sq E Ste 3J, New York, NY 10003 Directions (212) 844-8100
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Naik?
Helped me with my reflux. finally under control!
About Dr. Jahnavi Naik, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1053598227
Education & Certifications
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Naik has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Naik accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Naik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Naik works at
Dr. Naik has seen patients for Constipation, Gas-Bloat Syndrome and Viral Hepatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Naik on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Naik. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Naik.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Naik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Naik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.