Dr. Jai Bikhchandani, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Florence, KY. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from MAULANA AZAD INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital, St. Elizabeth Florence Hospital and St. Elizabeth Ft. Thomas Hospital.



Dr. Bikhchandani works at Alliance Primary Care in Florence, KY with other offices in Edgewood, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags, Anoscopy and Colectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.