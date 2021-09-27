Dr. Jai Bikhchandani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bikhchandani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jai Bikhchandani, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jai Bikhchandani, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Florence, KY. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from MAULANA AZAD INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital, St. Elizabeth Florence Hospital and St. Elizabeth Ft. Thomas Hospital.
Alliance Primary Care7370 Turfway Rd, Florence, KY 41042 Directions (859) 578-5880
St Elizabeth Medical Center Inc1 Medical Village Dr, Edgewood, KY 41017 Directions (859) 781-2628Monday9:00am - 3:30pmTuesday9:00am - 3:30pmWednesday9:00am - 3:30pmThursday9:00am - 3:30pmFriday9:00am - 3:30pm
- St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital
- St. Elizabeth Florence Hospital
- St. Elizabeth Ft. Thomas Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. B. Took care of my mother when she was diagnosed with rectal cancer. He explained everything in full detail with every visit. I am a nurse of 29 years and I have worked with my share of doctors in the past and I can say without a shadow of a doubt this man is phenomenal. I would recommend him any day. His beside manner and caring attitude is above the charts. To put it simply. He is truly an amazing person and physician.
- Colorectal Surgery
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1205082229
- MAULANA AZAD INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
Dr. Bikhchandani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bikhchandani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bikhchandani has seen patients for Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags, Anoscopy and Colectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bikhchandani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Bikhchandani. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bikhchandani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bikhchandani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bikhchandani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.