Overview

Dr. Jai Hira, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Neurology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake.



Dr. Hira works at Neurology Clinic at Meridian Pavilion in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.