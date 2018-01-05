Dr. Jai Hira, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hira is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jai Hira, MD
Dr. Jai Hira, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Neurology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake.
Neurology Clinic at Meridian Pavilion1536 N 115th St Ste 330, Seattle, WA 98133 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
Probably the best doctor I have seen in years. Explained information clearly and took his time to ensure everything was understood. He even followed up directly several days later. I would highly recommend this physician.
About Dr. Jai Hira, MD
- Neurology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1346403110
- Northshore Long Island Jewish Hlth Sys
- Northshore Long Island Jewish Hlth Sys
- North Shore University Hosp
- R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci
- ILLINOIS INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY
- Neurology
Dr. Hira has seen patients for Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hira on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Hira. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hira.
