Dr. Jai Hira, MD

Neurology
5.0 (12)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Jai Hira, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Neurology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake.

Dr. Hira works at Neurology Clinic at Meridian Pavilion in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Neurology Clinic at Meridian Pavilion
    1536 N 115th St Ste 330, Seattle, WA 98133 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UW Medical Center - Montlake

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Vertigo
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Vertigo
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)

Treatment frequency



Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Corticobasal Degeneration Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neurological Testing Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wernicke-Korsakoff Syndrome Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 05, 2018
    Probably the best doctor I have seen in years. Explained information clearly and took his time to ensure everything was understood. He even followed up directly several days later. I would highly recommend this physician.
    Jan 05, 2018
    About Dr. Jai Hira, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1346403110
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Northshore Long Island Jewish Hlth Sys
    Residency
    • Northshore Long Island Jewish Hlth Sys
    Internship
    • North Shore University Hosp
    Medical Education
    • R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci
    Undergraduate School
    • ILLINOIS INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jai Hira, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hira is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hira has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hira has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hira works at Neurology Clinic at Meridian Pavilion in Seattle, WA. View the full address on Dr. Hira’s profile.

    Dr. Hira has seen patients for Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hira on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Hira. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hira.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hira, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hira appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

