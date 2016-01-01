See All Neurologists in New York, NY
Neurology
4.2 (6)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jai Perumal, MD

Dr. Jai Perumal, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. 

Dr. Perumal works at Multiple Sclerosis Research Center in New York, NY with other offices in Fresh Meadows, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Multiple Sclerosis (MS) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Perumal's Office Locations

    Multiple Sclerosis Research Center
    1305 York Avenue 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Queens - Fresh Meadows Multispecialty
    186-03 Union Turnpike, Fresh Meadows, NY 11365 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian Queens

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test
Evoked Potential Test
Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test
Evoked Potential Test

Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Infusion Therapy Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neuromyelitis Optica Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Rathke's Cleft Cyst Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Transverse Myelitis Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Amerihealth
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • SelectCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VNS Choice

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Jai Perumal, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1710123930
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Wayne State University / Detroit Medical Center
    Internship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jai Perumal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perumal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Perumal has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Perumal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Perumal has seen patients for Multiple Sclerosis (MS), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Perumal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Perumal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perumal.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Perumal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Perumal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

