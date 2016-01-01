Overview of Dr. Jai Perumal, MD

Dr. Jai Perumal, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New York, NY.



Dr. Perumal works at Multiple Sclerosis Research Center in New York, NY with other offices in Fresh Meadows, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Multiple Sclerosis (MS) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.