Dr. Jai Perumal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jai Perumal, MD
Dr. Jai Perumal, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New York, NY.
Dr. Perumal works at
Dr. Perumal's Office Locations
1
Multiple Sclerosis Research Center1305 York Avenue 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10021 Directions
2
NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Queens - Fresh Meadows Multispecialty186-03 Union Turnpike, Fresh Meadows, NY 11365 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Queens
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Healthfirst
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- SelectCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jai Perumal, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1710123930
Education & Certifications
- Wayne State University / Detroit Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Perumal has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Perumal accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Perumal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Perumal works at
Dr. Perumal has seen patients for Multiple Sclerosis (MS), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Perumal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Perumal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perumal.
A person calling to schedule an appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. Online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.