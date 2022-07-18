Overview of Dr. Jai Radhakrishnan, MD

Dr. Jai Radhakrishnan, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Jawaharlal Institute of Post-Graduate Medical Education / Madras University|Jawaharlal Institute Of Post-Graduate Medicine Research, Pondicherry University and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.



Dr. Radhakrishnan works at CUIMC/51 Audubon Avenue Office in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Glomerulonephritis, Chronic Glomerulonephritis and Acidosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.