Dr. Jaicharan Iyengar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jaicharan Iyengar, MD
Dr. Jaicharan Iyengar, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Stockton, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of California San Francisco and is affiliated with Adventist Health Lodi Memorial, Dameron Hospital and St. Joseph's Medical Center Stockton.
Dr. Iyengar's Office Locations
Alpine Orthopaedics2488 N California St, Stockton, CA 95204 Directions (209) 946-7200Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Lodi Memorial
- Dameron Hospital
- St. Joseph's Medical Center Stockton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I seen Dr. Iyengar about a mobility issue I had with my right elbow. We went over the imaging and we discussed multiple ways to treat the problem. The information he provided made me feel confident in making a decision. I would recommend Dr. Iyengar to anyone with elbow or shoulder issues.
About Dr. Jaicharan Iyengar, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Columbia University|Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons
- University Of California San Francisco
- University Of California San Francisco
- University Of California San Francisco
- Orthopedic Surgery
