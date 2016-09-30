See All Podiatrists in Brooklyn, NY
Super Profile

Dr. Jaideep Chopra, DPM

Podiatry
5.0 (4)
Map Pin Small Brooklyn, NY
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jaideep Chopra, DPM

Dr. Jaideep Chopra, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with University Hospital at Downstate.

Dr. Chopra works at Albany Pharmacy Inc in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe, Plantar Fasciitis and Bunion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Chopra's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Albany Pharmacy Inc
    178 Albany Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11213 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 774-5224

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • University Hospital at Downstate

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 30, 2016
    Not only he is a great podiatrist but also a great human being with a lots of compassion for his patients.
    Bobby in Bay Shore, New York — Sep 30, 2016
    About Dr. Jaideep Chopra, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    NPI Number
    • 1376537985
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jaideep Chopra, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chopra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chopra has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chopra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chopra works at Albany Pharmacy Inc in Brooklyn, NY. View the full address on Dr. Chopra’s profile.

    Dr. Chopra has seen patients for Hammer Toe, Plantar Fasciitis and Bunion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chopra on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Chopra. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chopra.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chopra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chopra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

