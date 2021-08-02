Dr. Jaideep Hingorani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hingorani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jaideep Hingorani, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jaideep Hingorani, MD
Dr. Jaideep Hingorani, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Port Charlotte, FL. They graduated from University of Bombay and is affiliated with HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital, Desoto Memorial Hospital, HCA Florida Englewood Hospital, Shorepoint Health Port Charlotte and Shorepoint Health Punta Gorda.
Dr. Hingorani works at
Dr. Hingorani's Office Locations
-
1
Charlotte Nephrology Associates3300 Tamiami Trl Ste 101A, Port Charlotte, FL 33952 Directions (941) 269-6952
-
2
Charlotte Nephrology Associates571 Medical Dr, Englewood, FL 34223 Directions (941) 269-6955Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
3
Charlotte Nephrology Associates830 N Mills Ave, Arcadia, FL 34266 Directions (941) 274-4129Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital
- Desoto Memorial Hospital
- HCA Florida Englewood Hospital
- Shorepoint Health Port Charlotte
- Shorepoint Health Punta Gorda
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hingorani?
The office staff is wonderful and knowledgeable. Dr Hingorani's demeanor is wonderful.He explains everything in an easy manner and why he should do these. I have been seeing him for several years now and have no intention of leaving him. He is a great Dr.
About Dr. Jaideep Hingorani, MD
- Nephrology
- English, Indian
- 1003023581
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- GOOD SAMARITAN HOSPITAL
- University of Bombay
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hingorani has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hingorani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hingorani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hingorani works at
Dr. Hingorani has seen patients for Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Acidosis and Hyperkalemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hingorani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hingorani speaks Indian.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Hingorani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hingorani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hingorani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hingorani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.