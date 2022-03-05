Dr. Aburto has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jaime Aburto, MD
Overview of Dr. Jaime Aburto, MD
Dr. Jaime Aburto, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Las Cruces, NM. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from CAPITAL MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Aburto works at
Dr. Aburto's Office Locations
-
1
Ravi Gorav MD PA2540 S Telshor Blvd, Las Cruces, NM 88011 Directions (575) 556-1892
-
2
Cosmetic Surgery and Laser Center5664 N Mesa St, El Paso, TX 79912 Directions (915) 543-5600
-
3
Memorial Medical Center2450 S Telshor Blvd, Las Cruces, NM 88011 Directions (505) 522-8641Monday7:30am - 7:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 12:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 7:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Presbyterian Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Abruto has amazing bed side manners and he’s also talented. I had a breast implant removal and lift and he did an amazing job. They look great! No scarring, and a beautiful shape.
About Dr. Jaime Aburto, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1366696072
Education & Certifications
- CAPITAL MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aburto accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aburto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aburto has seen patients for Wound Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aburto on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Aburto. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aburto.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aburto, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aburto appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.