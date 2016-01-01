Dr. Jaime Alleyn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alleyn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jaime Alleyn, MD
Overview of Dr. Jaime Alleyn, MD
Dr. Jaime Alleyn, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Central Del Caribe School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Touro Infirmary and University Medical Center New Orleans.
Dr. Alleyn works at
Dr. Alleyn's Office Locations
-
1
DePaul Community Health Centers3201 S Carrollton Ave # B, New Orleans, LA 70118 Directions (504) 224-6309
-
2
LSU Health Science Center3700 Saint Charles Ave, New Orleans, LA 70115 Directions (504) 412-1100Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
LSU School Medicine OB/GYN1542 Tulane Ave, New Orleans, LA 70112 Directions (504) 568-4850
Hospital Affiliations
- Touro Infirmary
- University Medical Center New Orleans
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jaime Alleyn, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1952417875
Education & Certifications
- Universidad Central Del Caribe School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alleyn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alleyn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alleyn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alleyn works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Alleyn. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alleyn.
