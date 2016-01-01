Overview of Dr. Jaime Alleyn, MD

Dr. Jaime Alleyn, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Central Del Caribe School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Touro Infirmary and University Medical Center New Orleans.



Dr. Alleyn works at DePaul Community Health Centers in New Orleans, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.