Dr. Jaime Almandoz, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
19 years of experience

Dr. Jaime Almandoz, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Royal College of Surgeons In Ireland / Medical School and is affiliated with Parkland Health And Hospital System and William P. Clements Jr. University Hospital.

Dr. Almandoz works at Internal Medicine Subspecialties Clinic in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Overweight, Obesity and Dyslipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

Locations

    Clinical Heart and Vascular Center
    2001 Inwood Rd, Dallas, TX 75390 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 645-2800
    UT Southwestern Weight Wellness Clinic
    5303 Harry Hines Blvd # 800, Dallas, TX 75390 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 645-2800

Hospital Affiliations
  • Parkland Health And Hospital System
  • William P. Clements Jr. University Hospital

Overweight
Obesity
Dyslipidemia
Overweight Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
Familial Hypercholesterolemia Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipedema
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Adult Type 2 Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Nutritional Counseling Chevron Icon
Nutritional Deficiency Chevron Icon
Nutritional Supplementation Chevron Icon
Obesity Counseling Chevron Icon
Post Bariatric Weight Loss Surgery Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Subacute Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Weight Gain Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Management Chevron Icon
Weight-Related Conditions Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Thrivent Financial
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Aug 18, 2021
    Dr. Almandoz is terrific, he's very positive, he's encouraging, he listens to my concerns and has a great since of humor.
    Pebelock — Aug 18, 2021
    About Dr. Jaime Almandoz, MD

    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1215060876
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
    Residency
    • Mater Misericordia Hosp|Mayo Clin/Mayo Grad Sch of Med
    Internship
    • Beaumont Hospital/Royal College of Surg Med School
    Medical Education
    • Royal College of Surgeons In Ireland / Medical School
    Dr. Jaime Almandoz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Almandoz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Almandoz has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Almandoz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Almandoz works at Internal Medicine Subspecialties Clinic in Dallas, TX. View the full address on Dr. Almandoz’s profile.

    Dr. Almandoz has seen patients for Overweight, Obesity and Dyslipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Almandoz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Almandoz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Almandoz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Almandoz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Almandoz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

