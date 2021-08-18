Dr. Jaime Almandoz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Almandoz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jaime Almandoz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jaime Almandoz, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Royal College of Surgeons In Ireland / Medical School and is affiliated with Parkland Health And Hospital System and William P. Clements Jr. University Hospital.
Dr. Almandoz works at
Locations
-
1
Clinical Heart and Vascular Center2001 Inwood Rd, Dallas, TX 75390 Directions (214) 645-2800
-
2
UT Southwestern Weight Wellness Clinic5303 Harry Hines Blvd # 800, Dallas, TX 75390 Directions (214) 645-2800
Hospital Affiliations
- Parkland Health And Hospital System
- William P. Clements Jr. University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Thrivent Financial
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Almandoz?
Dr. Almandoz is terrific, he’s very positive, he’s encouraging, he listens to my concerns and has a great since of humor.
About Dr. Jaime Almandoz, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1215060876
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- Mater Misericordia Hosp|Mayo Clin/Mayo Grad Sch of Med
- Beaumont Hospital/Royal College of Surg Med School
- Royal College of Surgeons In Ireland / Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Almandoz has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Almandoz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Almandoz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Almandoz works at
Dr. Almandoz has seen patients for Overweight, Obesity and Dyslipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Almandoz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Almandoz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Almandoz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Almandoz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Almandoz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.