Dr. Jaime Alvarez, MD

Neurosurgery
4.4 (76)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jaime Alvarez, MD

Dr. Jaime Alvarez, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Cape Coral, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from SUNY Upstate Med Univ and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital, Gulf Coast Medical Center and Lee Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Alvarez works at Southwest Florida Neurosurgical Associates in Cape Coral, FL with other offices in Fort Myers, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Pathological Spine Fracture and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Alvarez's Office Locations

    Cape Coral Office
    632 Del Prado Blvd N Ste 101, Cape Coral, FL 33909 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 772-5577
    Southwest Florida Neurosurgical & Rehab Associates
    12700 Creekside Ln Ste 101, Fort Myers, FL 33919 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 432-8774

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cape Coral Hospital
  • Gulf Coast Medical Center
  • Lee Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Low Back Pain
Pathological Spine Fracture
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 76 ratings
    Patient Ratings (76)
    5 Star
    (64)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Apr 12, 2021
    My husband had surgery 2 weeks ago. He had a cyst that was compressing some nerves and he could barely walk. Dr. Alvarez explained his condition and problems to us and let us know what choices my husband had. He answered all our questions before and after the procedure. He never rushed us. He and his staff are very professional and friendly.
    Johana Calderin — Apr 12, 2021
    About Dr. Jaime Alvarez, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1760445167
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Hospital Of Cleveland
    Medical Education
    • SUNY Upstate Med Univ
