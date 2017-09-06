Dr. Jaime Arbona, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arbona is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jaime Arbona, MD
Overview
Dr. Jaime Arbona, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in El Paso, TX. They completed their residency with Barnes Jewish Hospital
Dr. Arbona works at
Locations
Arbona Jaime MD5915 Silver Springs Dr Bldg 3B, El Paso, TX 79912 Directions (915) 533-6360
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Arbona is an amazing doctor and it's sad to see some people posting such awful things about the staff (only 2 young ladies) always running around attending to the doctor and rushing to attend patients in a timely manner they are both very professional and courteous and I've seen how some of the parents have mistreated even yelled at them only because they do as they are told by the doctor and the parent doesn't get their way it's wrong of them to bad mouth them for not getting their way.
About Dr. Jaime Arbona, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- English
- 1679630859
Education & Certifications
- Barnes Jewish Hospital
- Child Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Arbona accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Arbona has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Arbona. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arbona.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arbona, there are benefits to both methods.