Overview of Dr. Jaime Balderrama, MD

Dr. Jaime Balderrama, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER.



Dr. Balderrama works at Dr. B's Children's Office in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.