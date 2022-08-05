See All Pediatric Neurologists in Boca Raton, FL
Dr. Jaime Baquero, MD

Pediatric Neurology
3.4 (15)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jaime Baquero, MD

Dr. Jaime Baquero, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. 

Dr. Baquero works at KIDZ MEDICAL SERVICES INC in Boca Raton, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Baquero's Office Locations

  1. 1
    George J Chapkin MD
    9980 Central Park Blvd N Ste 122, Boca Raton, FL 33428 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 558-1212

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bethesda Hospital East
  • Bethesda Hospital West
  • Delray Medical Center
  • West Boca Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Asperger Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Craniosynostosis, Autosomal Dominant Chevron Icon
Developmental Delay Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Febrile Convulsion Chevron Icon
Fever-Induced Seizure Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Hypotonia - Failure to Thrive - Microcephaly Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neuro-Muscular Conditions Chevron Icon
Neurogenetic Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuropsychological Testing Chevron Icon
Pediatric Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Pineal Region Tumors Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rathke's Cleft Cyst Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Tuberous Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Sunshine Health
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    About Dr. Jaime Baquero, MD

    • Pediatric Neurology
    • English, Spanish
    • 1497779474
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jaime Baquero, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baquero is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Baquero has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Baquero has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Baquero works at KIDZ MEDICAL SERVICES INC in Boca Raton, FL. View the full address on Dr. Baquero’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Baquero. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baquero.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baquero, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baquero appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

