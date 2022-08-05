Dr. Jaime Baquero, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baquero is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jaime Baquero, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jaime Baquero, MD
Dr. Jaime Baquero, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Boca Raton, FL.
Dr. Baquero works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Baquero's Office Locations
-
1
George J Chapkin MD9980 Central Park Blvd N Ste 122, Boca Raton, FL 33428 Directions (561) 558-1212
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda Hospital East
- Bethesda Hospital West
- Delray Medical Center
- West Boca Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Sunshine Health
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Baquero?
Our family was visiting from NY when our 15 yr old son had a seizure, ( his first ever )and fell to the concrete floor fracturing his skull. While in the Delray TICU, we were introduced to Dr. Baquero who would be carrying for his neurological issues. After an EEG, he was diagnosed with partial epilepsy. Dr. Baquero immediately calmed our fears and assured us he would aggressively work with our family to further diagnose and treat our sons condition. Dr. Baquero spoke to us in an empathetic, informed, calm and professional manner which gave us confidence that he was the right person to treat our son. He was patient and answered all of our numerous questions and concerns for our sons care. Since returning to NY, Dr. Baquero has been there every single time we call with additional concerns. We look forward to a continued relationship with Dr. Bacquero for our sons treatment. In our opinion, you cannot find a more competent or compassionate neurologist than Dr. Jamie Baquero.
About Dr. Jaime Baquero, MD
- Pediatric Neurology
- English, Spanish
- 1497779474
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baquero has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baquero accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baquero has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baquero works at
Dr. Baquero speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Baquero. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baquero.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baquero, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baquero appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.