Overview

Dr. Jaime Baquero, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital and Shorepoint Health Venice.



Dr. Baquero works at Florida Digestive Health Specialists in Sarasota, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Hemorrhoids and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.