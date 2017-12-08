Dr. Jaime Benrey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Benrey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jaime Benrey, MD
Dr. Jaime Benrey, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Medical Center.
Houston Metropolitan Cardiology Associates1315 St Joseph Pkwy Ste 806, Houston, TX 77002 Directions (713) 756-4780Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pm
Houston Metropolitan Cardiology Associates427 W 20th St Ste 302, Houston, TX 77008 Directions (713) 802-1300
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Jaime Benrey is an excellent physician. He diagnosed a family member, of mine, accurately, and the treatment plan of surgery was necessary, and successful. The patient is elderly, and is doing fine with the surgeries that the patient endured. I would recommend Dr. Benrey to anyone who is seeking excellent care.
- Cardiology
- 54 years of experience
- English
- 1003810854
- Baylor College Of Medicine|St Lukes Hosp-Baylor
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
