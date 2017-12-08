Overview

Dr. Jaime Benrey, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Benrey works at Houston Metropolitan Cardiology Associates in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Pulmonary Edema along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.