Dr. Jaime Bohl, MD

Colorectal Surgery
4.1 (8)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Jaime Bohl, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Richmond, VA. They graduated from University of Virginia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center, Chippenham Hospital, Johnston-Willis Hospital and VCU Medical Center Main Hospital.

Dr. Bohl works at VCU Health - Stony Point 9109 in Richmond, VA with other offices in Fredericksburg, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Colectomy, Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) and Anal or Rectal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    VCU Health - Stony Point 9109
    9109 Stony Point Dr Ste A, Richmond, VA 23235 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 924-4361
  2. 2
    Fredericksburg Multispecialty Center
    1200 E Broad St, Fredericksburg, VA 22408 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 944-9880
  3. 3
    Fredericksburg Therapy and Multispecialty Center
    10530 Spotsylvania Ave Ste, Fredericksburg, VA 22408 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 453-9032
  4. 4
    VCU Health - Mayland Medical Center
    3470 Mayland Ct, Richmond, VA 23233 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 924-4360
  5. 5
    VCU Health - Stony Point Medical Office Building
    8700 Stony Point Pkwy Ste 120, Richmond, VA 23235 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 924-4356
  6. 6
    VCU Health Ambulatory Care Center
    417 N 11th St, Richmond, VA 23298 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 453-9033

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center
  • Chippenham Hospital
  • Johnston-Willis Hospital
  • VCU Medical Center Main Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Colectomy
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy)
Anal or Rectal Pain
Colectomy
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy)
Anal or Rectal Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Proctectomy, Open or Laparoscopic (incl. Swenson and Duhamel Procedures) Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft) Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sphincterotomy Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anoscopy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anoscopy
Anoscopy With Removal of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Colectomy and Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Flexible Sigmoidoscopy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Transendoscopic Stent Placement Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 26, 2020
    I went to Dr Bohl for potential colon issues, after a CT those concerns where cleared. Dr Bohl then referred me to another Dr and my problem was diagnosed. To have a Dr not to say I don’t have answer but to take the time to send me to someone she thought could help me was beyond appreciated. I live 5 hours away, and to have testing and appointments all in a day is only done by. a Dr that truly is for the patient. Thank you so much for your care. VCU has been nothing but professional in sending records for my follow ups closer to my home.
    Pam — Nov 26, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Jaime Bohl, MD

    Specialties
    • Colorectal Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1487701272
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Lahey Clinic
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Vanderbilt University Medical Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University of Virginia School of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jaime Bohl, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bohl is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bohl has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bohl has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bohl has seen patients for Colectomy, Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) and Anal or Rectal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bohl on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Bohl. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bohl.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bohl, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bohl appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

