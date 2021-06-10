Dr. Jaime Caballero, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Caballero is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jaime Caballero, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jaime Caballero, MD
Dr. Jaime Caballero, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in St Petersburg, FL. They graduated from University Of Tolima School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Northside Hospital and HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital.
Dr. Caballero works at
Dr. Caballero's Office Locations
-
1
The Heart Institute - Medical Plaza6006 49th St N Ste 200, St Petersburg, FL 33709 Directions (727) 490-2100Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Northside Hospital
- HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Caballero?
In August 2020, he put in new device in a coronary artery that was life threading and he presented himself kind, knowledgeable, comforting and set me at ease. All went well. I loved him. Office follow up went just as well. I would definitely recommend him.
About Dr. Jaime Caballero, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1851524953
Education & Certifications
- SRH-Yale University
- University Of Tolima School Of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Caballero has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Caballero accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Caballero has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Caballero works at
Dr. Caballero has seen patients for Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome, Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) and Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Caballero on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Caballero. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Caballero.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Caballero, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Caballero appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.