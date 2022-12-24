Dr. Jaime Carbonell, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carbonell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jaime Carbonell, DPM
Overview of Dr. Jaime Carbonell, DPM
Dr. Jaime Carbonell, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in South Miami, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science and is affiliated with Jackson Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Carbonell's Office Locations
Garnet & Carbonell LLC6705 SW 57th Ave Ste 312, South Miami, FL 33143 Directions (305) 670-8411
Hospital Affiliations
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I’m a 30 year veteran of Maternity nursing. I’ve recently fallen twice and have been seeing Dr. Carbonell for several foot problems. He came highly recommended. After suffering with a torn ankle tendon for 4+ months (trying to heal it naturally), the pain became excruciating. Just had my repair done and I’m thrilled with the results.
About Dr. Jaime Carbonell, DPM
- Podiatry
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carbonell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carbonell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carbonell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carbonell speaks Spanish.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Carbonell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carbonell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carbonell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carbonell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.