Dr. Jaime Catala, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Catala is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jaime Catala, MD
Overview of Dr. Jaime Catala, MD
Dr. Jaime Catala, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Delray Beach, FL. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital and Delray Medical Center.
Dr. Catala works at
Dr. Catala's Office Locations
-
1
Huna Med Inc.5130 Linton Blvd Ste G6, Delray Beach, FL 33484 Directions (561) 501-4266
Hospital Affiliations
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
- Delray Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Catala?
Dr calla Atala has seen me though two bad knee infection and is still seeing me to make sure they don’t return. I would tell anyone looking for a dr like them, he is the best.
About Dr. Jaime Catala, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- English
- 1104257211
Education & Certifications
- AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Infectious Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Catala has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Catala accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Catala has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Catala works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Catala. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Catala.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Catala, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Catala appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.