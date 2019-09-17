See All General Surgeons in Port Jervis, NY
Dr. Jaime Cepeda Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Jaime Cepeda

General Surgery
3.8 (18)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jaime Cepeda is a General Surgery Specialist in Port Jervis, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bon Secours Community Hospital.

Dr. Cepeda works at Tri State Bariatrics in Port Jervis, NY with other offices in Middletown, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Tri State Bariatrics
    161 E Main 3 Fl St Ste 301, Port Jervis, NY 12771 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Tri State Surgical Associates Pllc
    384 Crystal Run Rd Ste 201, Middletown, NY 10941 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (845) 692-8780
  3. 3
    Port Jervis Office (General Surgery Only)
    161 E Main St # 301, Port Jervis, NY 12771 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (845) 692-8780

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bon Secours Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Obesity
Port Placements or Replacements
Obesity
Port Placements or Replacements

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • 1199SEIU
    • AARP
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Fidelis Care
    • First Health
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • HIP Health Plan of New York
    • Locals (any local)
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Cepeda?

    Sep 17, 2019
    He helped when no other Dr could. He was the best. I felt like a new person almost immediately. Thank you Dr. Capeda and Jodie for all your help.
    — Sep 17, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jaime Cepeda
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jaime Cepeda?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Cepeda to family and friends

    Dr. Cepeda's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Cepeda

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jaime Cepeda.

    About Dr. Jaime Cepeda

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1811932965
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • St Vincent'S Med Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Pitt Co Meml Hosp-East Carolina U
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • North Carolina State University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jaime Cepeda is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cepeda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cepeda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cepeda has seen patients for Obesity, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cepeda on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Cepeda. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cepeda.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cepeda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cepeda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Jaime Cepeda?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.