Overview

Dr. Jaime Cepeda is a General Surgery Specialist in Port Jervis, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bon Secours Community Hospital.



Dr. Cepeda works at Tri State Bariatrics in Port Jervis, NY with other offices in Middletown, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.