Dr. Jaime Clavijo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jaime Clavijo, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from Universidad De Monterrey, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.
Dr. Clavijo works at
Locations
1
Chandra Chandrakar MD7737 Southwest Fwy Ste 505, Houston, TX 77074 Directions (713) 774-7676
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- NGS CoreSource
- Thrivent Financial
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
Ratings & Reviews
Dear Dr. Clavijo, Thank you so much for your great service ! You are truly a remarkable doctor and professional that I respect and trust. I highly recommend this wonderful doctor to my relatives & friends.
About Dr. Jaime Clavijo, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1396754537
Education & Certifications
- University of Florida-Jacksonville
- Universidad De Monterrey, Facultad De Medicina
- Critical Care Medicine and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Clavijo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Clavijo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Clavijo works at
Dr. Clavijo speaks Spanish.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Clavijo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clavijo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Clavijo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Clavijo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.