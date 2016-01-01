Overview

Dr. Jaime Cortes, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Oakland, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University of Southern California School of Medicine.



Dr. Cortes works at Jaime Cortes Clinic in Oakland, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.