Dr. Jaime Davenport, DMD
Dr. Jaime Davenport, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Naples, FL.
Jaime Davenport, D.M.D.1729 Heritage Trl Ste, Naples, FL 34112 Directions (239) 382-5408
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- Tricare
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
I moved to Naples 1.5 years ago and initially saw a dentist closer to my North Naples home and had a less than optimal experience. Dr. Davenport and his staff are EXCELLENT. It is worth the 20-25 minute drive for me to see Dr. Davenport. I've been there for a cleaning, x-rays, a filling, and a new crown. Every step of the way, from the front office to the dental hygienist, to my experience getting a filling and crown has been top notch. I highly recommend Dr. Davenport!
- Dentistry
- English, Spanish
- 1679658934
Dr. Davenport has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Davenport accepts Aetna, Anthem and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Davenport speaks Spanish.
366 patients have reviewed Dr. Davenport. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davenport.
