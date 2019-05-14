Overview

Dr. Jaime Estrada, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Calexico, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Baja California, Mexicali, Facultad De Medicina Mexicali and is affiliated with El Centro Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Estrada works at Estrada Jaime MD in Calexico, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.