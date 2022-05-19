See All Plastic Surgeons in Miami, FL
Dr. Jaime Flores, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.2 (119)
Map Pin Small Miami, FL
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jaime Flores, MD

Dr. Jaime Flores, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with West Kendall Baptist Hospital.

Dr. Flores works at Aesthetic & Reconstructive Surgeons, LLC in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Flores' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Aesthetic & Reconstructive Surgeons, LLC
    3150 SW 38th Ave, Miami, FL 33146 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (786) 409-4135

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • West Kendall Baptist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Breast Ptosis
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Breast Ptosis
Skin and Tissue Reduction

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Breast Atrophy Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cleft Lip Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Poland Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 119 ratings
    Patient Ratings (119)
    5 Star
    (93)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (23)
    About Dr. Jaime Flores, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1568431922
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Johns Hopkins University
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Johns Hopkins University School Med
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University Of Maryland School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Maryland U
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jaime Flores, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Flores is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Flores has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Flores has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Flores works at Aesthetic & Reconstructive Surgeons, LLC in Miami, FL. View the full address on Dr. Flores’s profile.

    Dr. Flores has seen patients for Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Flores on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    119 patients have reviewed Dr. Flores. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Flores.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Flores, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Flores appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

