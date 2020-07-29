Dr. Jaime Freyle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Freyle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jaime Freyle, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jaime Freyle, MD
Dr. Jaime Freyle, MD is a Pediatric Urology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Urology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Santa Rosa Junior College.
Dr. Freyle works at
Dr. Freyle's Office Locations
1
Modern Urology Pllc745 64th St Ste 4, Brooklyn, NY 11220 Directions (718) 283-7743Monday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pm
2
Maimonides Medical Center4802 10th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11219 Directions (718) 283-6000
3
Staten Island University Hospital475 Seaview Ave, Staten Island, NY 10305 Directions (718) 226-9000
4
Pediatric Urology Associates PC1999 Marcus Ave Ste M18, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 466-6953
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My son was referred to him by his pediatrician. His staff was amazing and very professional. Dr. Freyle made both my son and I feel very comfortable. My son ended up needing surgery and Dr. Freyle thankfully squeezed him in his schedule for the following week. Everything went smoothly but the day after my son developed hematoma and had to be rushed to ER. Dr. Freyle remained in communication with his associates at Mamonides and my son was treated and sent home. There was never a time that i felt frustrated and all the doctors and nurses were so caring. My son being a teenager had lots of questions at his followup visit with Dr. Freyle and each was answered so patiently and my son left there feeling much better. His confidence and self-esteem were boosted and as a parent i can only rate this doctor as an exceptionally well trained doctor. May i add that i love his Front desk staff as well. I will definitely recommend him to anyone.
About Dr. Jaime Freyle, MD
- Pediatric Urology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- 1295763902
Education & Certifications
- Santa Rosa Junior College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Freyle has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Freyle accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Freyle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Freyle has seen patients for Balanoposthitis, Phimosis and Hydrocele, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Freyle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Freyle speaks Hebrew.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Freyle. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Freyle.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Freyle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Freyle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.