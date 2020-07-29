Overview of Dr. Jaime Freyle, MD

Dr. Jaime Freyle, MD is a Pediatric Urology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Urology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Santa Rosa Junior College.



Dr. Freyle works at Modern Urology Pllc in Brooklyn, NY with other offices in Staten Island, NY and New Hyde Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Balanoposthitis, Phimosis and Hydrocele along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.