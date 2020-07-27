Overview of Dr. Jaime Gasco-Tamarit, MD

Dr. Jaime Gasco-Tamarit, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Valencia - Valencia Spain and is affiliated with El Paso Children's Hospital and University Medical Center of El Paso.



Dr. Gasco-Tamarit works at UMC - Spine Center and Neurosugery Clinic in El Paso, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Subarachnoid Hemorrhage, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

