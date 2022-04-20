Dr. Jaime Gomez Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gomez Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jaime Gomez Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jaime Gomez Jr, MD
Dr. Jaime Gomez Jr, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Brownsville, TX. They completed their fellowship with University of Texas HealtHealth Science Centerience Center - Houston
Dr. Gomez Jr's Office Locations
1
Gomez Cardiovascular Clinic5700 N Expy 77 83 Ste 303, Brownsville, TX 78526 Directions (956) 396-8738
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley Regional Medical Center
- Harlingen Medical Center
- Valley Baptist Medical Center - Brownsville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
There were no openings until May 2, 2022 at 2pm. I’M scheduled for that day.
About Dr. Jaime Gomez Jr, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Spanish
- 1376595256
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas HealtHealth Science Centerience Center - Houston
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gomez Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gomez Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gomez Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gomez Jr has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gomez Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gomez Jr speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Gomez Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gomez Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gomez Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gomez Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.