Dr. Jaime Gonzalez, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD SAN SEBASTIIN / ESCUELA DE MEDICINA and is affiliated with The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus and The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus.



Dr. Gonzalez works at El Paso Kidney Specialists in El Paso, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Vitamin D Deficiency and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.