Overview of Dr. Jaime Hernandez, MD

Dr. Jaime Hernandez, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Valencia, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, Mission Community Hospital, Northridge Hospital Medical Center, Palmdale Regional Medical Center and Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.



Dr. Hernandez works at Southern California Orthopedic Institute - in Alliance with UCLA Health in Valencia, CA with other offices in Van Nuys, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.