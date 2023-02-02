Dr. Jaime Hernandez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hernandez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jaime Hernandez, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jaime Hernandez, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Valencia, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, Mission Community Hospital, Northridge Hospital Medical Center, Palmdale Regional Medical Center and Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.
Southern California Orthopedic Institute24051 Newhall Ranch Rd, Valencia, CA 91355 Directions (661) 254-6364Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 12:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Southern California Orthopedic Institute - Van Nuys6815 Noble Ave, Van Nuys, CA 91405 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital
- Mission Community Hospital
- Northridge Hospital Medical Center
- Palmdale Regional Medical Center
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Even though I saw Dr Hernandez twice around 5 min all together he did what he apparently does best while I was under general anesthesia. Now I am 2 weeks post operative and my recovery has been blindingly fast. I am pretty happy with the outcome so far and expect everything to be excellent. If you want results Dr Hernandez is the guy, if someone needs a Doctor to chat with and to get countless reassurances, he’s not- too busy fixing people in the operating room.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Brigham & Women's Hospital-Harvard Medical School
- The State University Of New York
- Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine
- Cornell University
