Dr. Jaime Johnson, MD

Pediatrics
15 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jaime Johnson, MD

Dr. Jaime Johnson, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Ambler, PA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.

Dr. Johnson works at Ambler Pediatrics in Ambler, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Johnson's Office Locations

    Ambler Pediatrics
    602 S Bethlehem Pike Ste D, Ambler, PA 19002 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia
Back Pain
Cough
Anemia
Back Pain
Cough

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Back Pain
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Joint Pain
Low Back Pain
    Insurance Accepted

    • Amerihealth
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Jaime Johnson, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 15 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1487816955
    Education & Certifications

    • St. Christopher's Hospital for Children
    • Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University
    • Pediatrics
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Jefferson Abington Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jaime Johnson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Johnson works at Ambler Pediatrics in Ambler, PA. View the full address on Dr. Johnson’s profile.

    Dr. Johnson has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Johnson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Johnson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

