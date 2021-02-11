Dr. Jaime Landman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Landman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jaime Landman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jaime Landman, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in North Miami Beach, FL. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Cayetano Heredia U Peruana and is affiliated with Memorial Regional Hospital.
Locations
1
North Miami Beach16401 NW 2nd Ave Ste 204, North Miami Beach, FL 33169 Directions (305) 945-4131Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
2
Aventura21150 Biscayne Blvd, Aventura, FL 33180 Directions (305) 932-3252Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pmSaturday8:30am - 12:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Guardian
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Landman explains in depth the subject and builds the confidence and positivity in patients !! Humble personality !!!
About Dr. Jaime Landman, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1346204690
Education & Certifications
- UMDNJ
- Miami Chldns Hosp
- Hosp Cayetano Heredia
- Cayetano Heredia U Peruana
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Landman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Landman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Landman works at
Dr. Landman has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Animal Allergies and Pollen Allergy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Landman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Landman speaks Spanish.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Landman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Landman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Landman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Landman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.