Overview

Dr. Jaime Landman, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in North Miami Beach, FL. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Cayetano Heredia U Peruana and is affiliated with Memorial Regional Hospital.



Dr. Landman works at Florida Center For Allergy & Asthma Care (FCAAC) in North Miami Beach, FL with other offices in Aventura, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Animal Allergies and Pollen Allergy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.