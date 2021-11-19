See All Psychiatrists in Wichita Falls, TX
Dr. Jaime Lim, MD

Psychiatry
3.8 (25)
Map Pin Small Wichita Falls, TX
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jaime Lim, MD

Dr. Jaime Lim, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Wichita Falls, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from University of The East / Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center and is affiliated with Clay County Memorial Hospital, United Regional Health Care System and Wilbarger General Hospital.

Dr. Lim works at Diversified Management Services in Wichita Falls, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Spondylitis and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lim's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Yogish Kamath MD PA
    1722 9th St, Wichita Falls, TX 76301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (940) 322-1075
  2. 2
    Russell Kuempel MD LLC
    501 MIDWESTERN PKWY E, Wichita Falls, TX 76302 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (940) 766-8482

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Clay County Memorial Hospital
  • United Regional Health Care System
  • Wilbarger General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Spine
Spondylitis
Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Spondylitis
Back Pain

Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Nov 19, 2021
    I am very sorry for you! I do not believe you ever saw medication in the rooms and I have never had to wait more than 30 minutes. I usually get in the back in less than 15 minutes. And for procedures they are really quick. I have been seeing these folks for years and never saw them mistreat anyone.
    — Nov 19, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jaime Lim, MD
    About Dr. Jaime Lim, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1013979285
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of The East / Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jaime Lim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lim has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lim works at Diversified Management Services in Wichita Falls, TX. View the full address on Dr. Lim’s profile.

    Dr. Lim has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Spondylitis and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Lim. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lim.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

