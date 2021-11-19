Overview of Dr. Jaime Lim, MD

Dr. Jaime Lim, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Wichita Falls, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from University of The East / Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center and is affiliated with Clay County Memorial Hospital, United Regional Health Care System and Wilbarger General Hospital.



Dr. Lim works at Diversified Management Services in Wichita Falls, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Spondylitis and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.