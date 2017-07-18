Overview of Dr. Jaime Lopez-Santini, MD

Dr. Jaime Lopez-Santini, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Central del Caribe School of Medicine.



Dr. Lopez-Santini works at Settlement Health in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.