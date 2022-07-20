Overview

Dr. Jaime Mayoral, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital and Methodist Hospital Stone Oak.



Dr. Mayoral works at San Antonio Colon Rectal Clinic in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominoplasty, Colectomy and Intestinal Obstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.