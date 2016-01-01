Overview of Dr. Jaime Medrano, MD

Dr. Jaime Medrano, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Weslaco, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from CALIFORNIA STATE POLYTECHNIC UNIVERSITY / SAN LUIS OBISPO CAMPUS.



Dr. Medrano works at Jaime Medrano MD Childrens Clin in Weslaco, TX with other offices in La Joya, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.